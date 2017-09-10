You may not know Camilla Franks by name but you definitely know her caftans.

Vibrant, statement-making pieces, the 41-year-old has built her label, Camilla, from one shop in Bondi to a global multimillion dollar fashion empire beloved by celebrities including Oprah and Beyonce in just over a decade.

It's been no picnic. Her success is thanks to years of hard work and constant travel, which she says has come at a cost.

"It's not a real life a lot of the time. You disconnect from family and friends. I struggled with that a lot," she told Australian Woman's Weekly in 2015.

As is the case with many women, Franks' focus on her career meant other things like motherhood fell by the wayside. But rather than give in to the "fear" that pervades about never having children as a result of leaving it until later in life, the designer, who announced her "unexpected" pregnancy with fiance JP Jones last month, believes doing just that has actually benefited her.

"This generation are working women, we don't just leave school, get married, have children," Franks told The Daily Telegraph in an exclusive interview.

"I wouldn't be me if I had just jumped into the world of motherhood. I'm so blessed that I've been able to have that chapter of running a business as well. I'd encourage all women to continue enjoying their careers."

While statistically conceiving naturally once you're over 40 is a lot lower than when you're in your twenties, Franks says advice from doctors previously who told her she'd have trouble later in life was "absolute BS".