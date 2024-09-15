'When I had chest pain, my doctor told me I was having a panic attack. The truth almost killed me.'

It was a workday just like any other.

I'd just started to heat up my lunch in the office kitchen, when all of a sudden, I got this intense pain in my chest that came out of nowhere.

My heart was racing, and I was struggling to breathe. The symptoms had come on so suddenly I actually wondered if I'd been electrocuted by the microwave.

I told my colleagues how I was feeling and they thought I was having a panic attack, so I sat at my desk for about 10 minutes, trying to calm myself down.

A panic attack didn't make sense to me though. I'd been feeling happy and having a good day when the symptoms had come on.

There was a GP practice across the road from my work and my colleague called ahead to let them know I was coming.

I managed to walk down the stairs and across the road, but just a few steps away from the practice doors, I collapsed.

I didn't pass out, but I physically couldn't walk anymore. I was so out of breath.

"You're having a panic attack," the doctor told, giving me a brown paper bag to breathe into.

I was still convinced this wasn't the case and thankfully; after running some tests, the doctor sent me to the hospital as a precaution.

There I was told I was suffering from a pulmonary embolism (PE) - a blood clot in my lung.