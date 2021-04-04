SEX DIARIES: 'I secretly had sex in a room full of all my friends.'

It was my best friend’s 21st and I had flown home for her birthday. She’d organised drinks at a bar by the beach with a big group of our friends. There was about 10 of us – including Jack, who I’d been flirting with since high school.

With messy blonde hair and a fading British accent, he was cute and very charming. At a house party a few years earlier, we’d spent the night together on a couch. But beyond a lot of kissing and wondering hands in the dark, we hadn’t gone any further.

Since then, relationships had come and gone, but there’d always been this lingering sexual tension.

Watch: How to have better sex. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

After drinks at the bar, we walked back to my best friend’s house to carry on the party. Sitting around her garden, we chatted and laughed, while Jack kept shooting me cheeky looks.

Catching me alone in the kitchen, he asked if I wanted to go for a walk. My heart raced as we snuck down to the beach in the dark.

We were making our way through the sand dunes when he stopped to grab my hand.

“Come here,” Jack smiled and pulled me towards him. Kissing me softly on the lips, his hand wound through my hair, holding the back of my head tightly.

Drawing a breath, we dropped down to the sand. I laid on my back as Jack rolled onto his side, kissing me harder as his hand felt its way down my body.

Silently begging for more, my fingers inched their way into his jeans and under his boxers.

I gasped, as my palm wrapped around his warm skin, working him up and down.

Trailing his hand up my bare leg, he moved over my g-string, before disappearing under the lace.

Moaning into his mouth, I pulled him quicker and quicker. I needed him so badly.

He groaned above me and whispered, “why don’t we go find your car?”

I’d parked around the corner from my best friend’s house, just up from the beach. In the sleepy neighbourhood, we crept towards it, the only light coming from a lone streetlamp.

Popping the back doors open, we climbed in.

I slid across the back seat and turned towards Jack. He kissed me with tongue, before pausing to pull his white t-shirt off. His tanned tradesman body looked fitter than ever. As his lips moved down my neck, I arched my head up for more.