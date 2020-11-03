The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday November 4.

400 arrested in Victoria as authorities warn of "long road ahead."

Victoria has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for a fifth consecutive day the day after police clashed with anti-lockdown protesters, arresting over 400 people.

Another 395 fines will also be handed out for a range of offences including assaulting police and coronavirus rule breaches.

Police have arrested more than 400 people as anti-lockdown protests turned ugly outside Melbourne's Parliament House yesterday. #9Today pic.twitter.com/p15Ea3AKOw — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 3, 2020

With Flemington Racecourse closed to punters for the 160th running of the Melbourne Cup, pubs and bars filled up quickly amid cap limits of 50 people outdoors and 20 indoors.

Thousands also flocked to beaches in St Kilda, Brighton and Williamstown, with many flouting orders to wear masks unless in the water.

Despite Tuesday's COVID-19 feat, health authorities believe there are still undetected cases in the state.

The state has today recorded yet another day of zero deaths and zero new cases.