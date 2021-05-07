'Here's the protein pancakes I made for Mum that I'll now be making all year 'round.'

Mother’s Day in my family used to always mean a few things in my family; hopping into my parent’s bed to give mum a variety of homemade cards and chunky mugs made in art class, and pancakes with chocolate-covered strawberries for breakfast.

Pancakes, because we had them every single Sunday without fail, and chocolate-covered strawberries, because they seemed like the height of luxury when I was growing up, and the best way to spoil Mum.

The hero in question (and tiny me). Image: Supplied.

Things have changed slightly since I was a kid. My three siblings and I couldn’t fit in my parent’s bed now if we tried, and we found out that Mum doesn’t exactly love consuming mass amounts of carbs and chocolate first thing in the morning.

Even the chunky mugs we loved as kids have been relegated to the back of the cupboard.

This year, I want to prepare for Mum a throwback breakfast featuring all these admittedly delicious elements, but that is a little bit lighter to start the day with (and healthier), to cater a bit more to her tastes.

I haven't told her yet, but I plan on sleeping over her place the night before Mother's Day, so I can wake up and get started on a homemade breakfast just for her (sorry Dad, can't promise there'll be leftovers).