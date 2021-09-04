'The pain of prostate cancer is intense, it takes everything away. I watched it happen to my dad.'

They encouraged us to talk to Dad about how he was feeling and what he was going through. By doing so, it ensured that he understood the information that was being provided by his health care team and talking to others allowed him to really digest what he was facing and the treatment process.

When I connected with Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, I learned that many men in his situation have a 70 per cent increased risk of suicide death compared to average, which really shocked me and brought home the detrimental physical and mental health impacts of what he was experiencing. I also found out that 72 per cent of men don’t seek help for their distress, which is so much like my dad - never wanting to burden anyone with his pain.

Eventually though, we started to feel like the cancer was behind us. But after almost 12 months of good results and what seemed like stability, Dad’s PSA level started to increase again.

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) is a protein produced by the prostate, and it’s one of the warning signs for men in my Dad’s situation. The PSA is monitored very closely by oncologists at each appointment and is calculated through a simple blood test.

After seeing that the levels were doubling, Dad was sent to do a PSMA-PET scan to see if they could identify where the cancer was. This test is a highly effective way for doctors to pinpoint clusters of cancer cells if they exist. The results of the scan came back, and the radiologist found cancer cells in the lymph nodes around his abdomen that required more targeted radiotherapy treatment.

We were devastated.

The next few years became a cycle of radiotherapy, hormone therapy, chemotherapy and steroids. It was exhausting for Dad, both physically and mentally. He had mood swings, which was so uncharacteristic for him, but something that is common for someone going through chemotherapy and hormone therapy. He didn’t want to leave the house because of his incontinence, and there were days he simply didn’t have the energy to move from the effects of the chemotherapy.

Soaking his hands and feet in Epsom salts became a daily ritual to try to calm the pins and needles in his fingers and toes. He lost his hair and faced the discomfort of fluid retention. His self-esteem took a battering. The pain of prostate cancer is intense. It takes everything away.

Towards the end, Dad was going through his last shot at a treatment for his prostate cancer which was a trial drug and involved radioactive injections. Finally, something that seemed to work!

One evening, just two days after his second treatment, he had a fall and broke his leg. Another setback. His bones were so brittle after years of treatment that he needed surgery and rehabilitation.

Just as we thought the worst was behind us, Dad started to lose sensation in his good leg. They couldn’t make sense of what was happening - his recovery was tracking so well. He was rushed back to hospital and new scans revealed the cancer had spread and was pressing on his spinal cord.