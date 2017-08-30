A message to all lovers of sparkling wine: Beware the 'prosecco smile'.

A doctor’s recent warning about the damage the delicious bubbly goodness prosecco can do to your teeth has many of us wondering: What is even the point anymore?

Sugar is apparently toxic and makes your skin floppy.

Carbs are supposedly everyone’s back-stabbing best friend because.

Butter and cream and cheese make you worry about your arteries.

Surely (surely!) sweet, innocent, exotic prosecco was our one saving grace – immune to such horrible research and logic?

Apparently not.

Dr Mervyn Druian, of the London Centre for Cosmetic Dentistry, has dubbed it the “prosecco smile” and says this form of bubbly is wrecking havoc on our teeth.

“Unlike wine, which you often have with a meal, it is very easy to just keep sipping prosecco and have a few glasses without noticing,” Dr Druian told Independent. “If you drink too much of it you are going to have a problem. [It can trigger] tooth decay which can lead to fillings and dental work.”

Unfortunately, Professor Damien Walmsley, scientific adviser for the British Dental Association, agrees.

“Prosecco offers a triple whammy of carbonation, sweetness and alcohol, which can put your teeth at risk, leading to sensitivity and enamel erosion,” he told Independent. “Carbonated beverages get their fizz from the release of carbon dioxide, which dissolves into carbonic acid. This provides a refreshing taste but also makes these drinks more acidic.”

“Added to that, prosecco comes with about one teaspoon of sugar per flute,” Walmsley added heartlessly.

(Saggy skin plus bad teeth. Shall we just give up now?)

