"After a decade of failing, here's how I finally got rid of my daughter's nits."

For the good part of a decade I’ve had to deal with head lice.

The nuisance critters invade my children’s hair at the worst possible time, often when my day can’t get any busier yet I have no choice but to sit for hours at night treating and combing their hair.

The kids scream. I scream… and I want those pesky lice to scream.

In the past I’ve gotten them under control with conditioner, tried most over the counter treatments, some worked some didn’t. I feel like I’m deserving of a university doctorate in head lice considering the amount of time I’ve spent studying them at close range.

I can tell you with absolute certainty head lice love to hide behind the ears and at the back of the neck but without a human host they cannot survive more than 48 hours.

Female lice lay their eggs close to the scalp where they remain firmly stuck to the base of the hair shaft until they hatch a week or so later. Often nits are mistaken for dandruff but if you run your finger along your hair a nit will often feel like a little knot on a piece of string.

Parents need to be prepared by regularly checking their child’s head for lice as only about 30 percent of people actually itch their head so sometimes it’s not obvious.

But when I get them in my long curly hair... it’s nightmare central. Dad’s try to help but let’s be honest a quick comb through and the she’ll be right mate attitude doesn’t cut it and it’s not like I can see where the lice are crawling around on my head so I can’t get them out easily myself and the kids are too grossed out to want to help.