'I'm working from home with ADD. Here are the 5 things that help me organise my day.'

On Wednesday last week, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that the government would be extending lockdown for at least another two weeks.

With the rising case numbers and the highly contagious nature of the Delta strain, most people probably weren't surprised.

But for me, the news triggered a breakdown.

I was in some kind of denial that the lockdown would be wrapping up soon. For the last few weeks my life had been a mess, and I knew I couldn't do it much longer.

Last year I was diagnosed with ADD – attention deficit disorder – at 28 years old.

It was something I'd been thinking about for a while, as the more I learnt about ADD, the more it seemed to explain a lot of things I'd struggled with in the past.

In school, I couldn't pay attention, or retain any information, no matter how hard I tried.

Once I left school and entered the workforce, I found that I could get by better with the flexibility that work provided.

In previous jobs I'd worked from home without any trouble, as it was never more than a day a week.

But as lockdown means working from home day in and day out, it's been completely different. When lockdown first began, I found that getting out of my pyjamas, or leaving the house, were becoming optional parts of my day.

This was not conducive to particularly productive days where I felt good about myself, and I didn't know what to do about it.