By POLITICAL REPORTER STEPHANIE ANDERSON

The Productivity Commission has recommended changes to weekend penalty rates, calling for Sunday rates to be brought into line with Saturday’s time-and-a-half payments.

The recommendations — laid out in the commission’s final report into workplace relations released on Monday — would affect workers in the entertainment, hospitality and retail industries, if adopted.

The commission did not recommend any changes to overtime penalty rates, night penalty rates or shift loadings, nor changes to rates for nurses, teachers or emergency services workers.

“Penalty rates have a legitimate role in compensating employees for working long hours or at asocial times,” it stated.

“However, Sunday penalty rates for hospitality, entertainment, retailing, restaurants and cafes are inconsistent across similar work, anachronistic in the context of changing consumer preferences, and frustrate the job aspirations of the unemployed and those who are only available for work on Sunday.

“Rates should be aligned with those on Saturday, creating a weekend rate for each of the relevant industries.”

Announcing the report’s findings, Employment Minister Michaelia Cash said the Government would examine the recommendations and, if the case for sensible and fair changes to workplace relations were outlined, they would be taken to the next election.

Senator Cash said the commission recommended that penalty rates should continue to be set by the independent Fair Work Commission and the Government has no plan to change the rates itself.

“The only recommendation that the Productivity Commission makes on penalty rates is directed to the independent Fair Work Commission and that is in relation to the weekend penalty rates for the retail and hospitality industry,” she said.

“Whether or not the independent Fair Work Commission accepts or rejects this particular recommendation is a matter for the Fair Work Commission.”

Senator Cash said any changes would be taken to an election.

“The Government has said that if there is a good case for fair and sensible changes to the workplace relations framework, these will be clearly outlined and they will be taken to the Australian people and we will seek a mandate at the next election,” she said.

“That is what we promised and we intend to keep that promise.”

The commission said that despite sometimes significant problems, Australia’s workplace relations system was not systematically dysfunctional.

“It needs repair, not replacement,” it stated.

The Commission made almost 70 recommendations unrelated to penalty rates, including: