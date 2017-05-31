Priyanka Chopra's 'disrespectful' travel selfie has infuriated her fans.

Often it’s best to give tourists the benefit of the doubt when it comes to failing to observe local etiquette.

However, social media users weren’t prepared to extend this to Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra, who made a very public error of judgement while in Berlin this week.

Anyone who’s been to the Holocaust Memorial knows it’s a very sombre place and, as Chopra failed to realise, it’s not exactly the place to take selfies.

The former Miss World posted two captioned photos of herself at the memorial to her Instagram story, prompting anger from followers.

"Holocaust Memorial #Berlin", she wrote on one image, and "@siddharthchopra89 and I being tourists. There is such an eerie silence here", next to the other.

For those who don't know why taking selfies at the memorial is frowned upon, Twitter user Rhema Muki Baxter puts it best:

Just FYI, @priyankachopra, posting selfies from Holocaust Memorial is kinda equivalent to clicking selfies at a burning pyre. https://t.co/brJI2u5dXP — Rhema Mukti Baxter (@FreakyLiterati) May 30, 2017

Yep. You wouldn't take a selfie in front of dead body at a funeral, would you?

Others were less blunt, but no less critical in their response to Chopra.

@priyankachopra hope you had fun clicking selfies at the Holocaust memorial!!! ???????????????? — Udta_Poonja (@VikramPoonja) May 31, 2017

Why is it okay for @priyankachopra to take selfies at the #Berlin #holocaust #memorial? She isn't striking yoga poses & all that but really? — Monpasha ????️‍???? (@moomeep) May 30, 2017

@priyankachopra I used to think of you as a sensible person till I saw your posted selfies at holocaust memorial ???? — Vakul Garg (@vakulgarg) May 30, 2017

Tha actress is not the first person to make the blunder and we're sure she won't be the last.