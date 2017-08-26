School principal's remark on girls wearing leggings goes viral for all the wrong reasons.

A principal of a high school in the US state of South Carolina is facing backlash after she allegedly told teenage girls that wearing leggings made them look “fat”.

During a school assembly held on Tuesday to speak to students at Stratford High School about ‘appropriate attire’ for school, Principal Heather Taylor old a group of Year 10 girls that leggings “show everything” when worn as pants.

“[Leggings are] not meant to be your actual pants, and if you have a shirt that comes to here, then you are showing everything. Yes, everything,” Taylor can be heard saying in a recording of the assembly provided to WCBD News.

"The sad thing is with that, ladies - if someone has not told you this before, I'm going to tell you this now — unless you are a size zero or a two...even though you are not fat, you look fat," she continued.

Concerned parents flooded the school's Facebook page upon hearing what the principal had told the students, in a slew of since-deleted comments.