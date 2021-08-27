"Our kids are just as scared as we are." The principal's letter every parent needs to read.

As thousands of locked-down families grapple with the news that remote learning will continue beyond September, a Blacktown school principal’s letter of encouragement has gone viral.

The single-page letter, meant initially just for the school community, begins by acknowledging how many parents have created a jam-packed schedule filled with "hours of learning, science experiments and book reports."

Instead, the principal recommends that these well-intended "minute-by-minute" schedules should be forgotten, in favour of a focus on compassion and mental health.

The things you never say in 2021. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"Our kids are just as scared as we are right now," the principal writes.

"Our kids can not only hear everything that is going on around them, but they feel our constant tension and anxiety. They have never experienced anything like this before."

The letter describes how many kids initially thought that lockdown would be some sort of extended summer holiday, but quickly realised that being stuck at home, unable to see their friends, was not what they imagined.

Because of this, the principal says, many parents are witnessing an increase in behavioural issues with their kids.

"Whether it is anxiety or anger, or protest that they can’t do things normally – it will happen," the principal writes.