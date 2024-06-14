After months of silence, Kate Middleton has released a statement regarding her cancer.

After months of silence, Kate Middleton has released a message via social media, providing an update on her condition.

The Princess of Wales said she has been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months.

"It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," she wrote.

Princess Kate said she was making good progress, but shared her struggles with cancer treatment, including chemotherapy.

Watch: Trooping The Colour: King Charles III Birthday Parade. Article continues below.



Video via The Royal Family channel.

"As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she said. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

While things are going well, her treatment will continue for several more months.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

In news that will make many people happy, the Princess revealed she'll be attending the King's Birthday Parade this weekend with her family.