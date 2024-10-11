'I just need 15 seconds to convince you Chris Pine should not return in Princess Diaries 3.'

With the news that Anne Hathaway is returning to her iconic role as Mia Thermopolis, Princess of Genovia, the internet has been abuzz about who else they'd like to see return in Princess Diaries 3.

And of course, everyone wants a little Chris Pine action. They want the actor to return to his iconic role as the smarmy-yet-charming love interest from the sequel, Nicholas Devereux.

On The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon probed Pine for answers.

"What I will say, is it's been 20 years and I have more people come up to me about that [movie] than anything I've ever done," Pine said, adding it makes him happy to see fans so excited for the third film.

"Unfortunately, I really… the first time I heard about it was on the internet, when someone sent me a screenshot."

Fans are now begging and pleading with him to return. But he shouldn't.

"How can she be so bold and so wrong?" you may be thinking. But I'm not wrong! And I'll defend myself right now.

The superior love interest for Princess Mia has always been, will always be, could never not be, Michael Moscovitz. He fixes cars, he plays guitars, and he can sing. Tell me what Nicholas Devereux can do?

Bring this diva back.