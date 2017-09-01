A woman who allegedly administered drugs to a woman at a Sydney beauty clinic despite not being a licensed medical practitioner has got health professionals "worried."

Jie Shao, 33, has been charged with causing reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger the life of Jean Huang who suffered cardiac arrest during a "medical procedure" at the Chippendale shop on Wednesday.

Ms Huang, believed to be the owner of the clinic, was rushed to hospital and is still fighting for her life, AAP reports.

During Shao's unsuccessful bid for bail at Central Local court on Thursday the court heard she has made a number of admissions in relation to administering local anaesthetic and breast fillers.

The Crown prosecutor said Shao is not a licensed medical practitioner in Australia. It's understood she had been in Australia for less than a week.

Only practitioners registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency can inject a local anaesthetic into the skin, said Professor David A Scott, president of the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetics.

Referring to reports Ms Huange was given 1.5 grams of tramadol (a pain killing drug) intravenously, Professor Scott told AAP it was "a massive excess of dose" and "unsafe". A normal dose would be less than one tenth of that, he said.

Dr Gazi Hussain, vice president of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons told AAP when it comes to cosmetic injectables there's a "worrying" blurred line between medical procedure and beauty therapy.

3. Fashionistas rejoice: Melbourne Fashion Week starts today.

Runways, parties, after parties, pop-up bars, live music and more - @melbfashionweek takes over the city tomorrow. https://t.co/2g4Nm8tQp0 pic.twitter.com/Hb2VXxEK71 — What's On Melbourne (@WhatsOnMelb) August 31, 2017

Melbourne is back in vogue with the city's annual fashion week promising exciting ensembles and deals for savvy shoppers.

Opening on Friday, Melbourne Fashion Week will run across seven days and nights with more than 150 events, some of them free.

A diverse range of models and influencers have been named as the faces of Melbourne Fashion Week, including Australian supermodel Ajak Deng.

International and national brands, independent labels and up-and-coming designers will be on show including Scanlan Theodore and new Melbourne labels Louis Hazel, Kalaurie and Dress Up.

Last year 60,000 people attended the fashion event and some $8 million was injected into the city's economy.