1. Princess Diana remembered on 20 year anniversary of her death.
PHOTOS: Remembering the life of Princess Diana https://t.co/WWuwaymaVi ???? @GettyImages #TerryFincher @AFPphoto pic.twitter.com/rhbvflInwJ
— NBC News Pictures (@NBCNewsPictures) August 31, 2017
Fans of Princess Diana began gathering at dawn at the gates of Kensington Palace to celebrate the life of a woman who transformed Britain and its royal family when she died 20 years ago in a Paris car crash.
One of the most famous women in the world, Diana was killed aged 36 on August 31, 1997, when her limousine crashed in a tunnel as it sped away from paparazzi giving chase on motorbikes.
Her death prompted the biggest outpouring of grief seen in Britain in recent times and hurt the monarchy, which was accused of reacting coldly.
“She brought a breath of fresh air to the royal family,” Caryll Foster, 57, who got to the palace for 3.00 am to mark the time when the news of Diana’s death broke, told AAP.
“She was warm-hearted and kind. She was very special and we want to keep her memory alive.”