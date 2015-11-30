She is simply adorable.

We haven’t seen a whole lot of Princess Charlotte since she was born. But two new delightful photos of the beautiful baby have been released by Kensington Palace.

The images were taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, earlier this month at their home in Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to be able to share two new photographs of Princess Charlotte. They were taken by The Duchess in early November at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess continue to receive warm messages about Princess Charlotte from all around the world and they hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 29, 2015 at 4:35am PST

For the first time, Charlotte – who was last seen publicly in July during her christening at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. – is seen sitting up and laughing. For those fashion minded Charlotte is thought to be wearing a pink cashmere cardigan over a Liberty print dress with a frilly collard.