The photo of Prince William that shows his uncanny resemblance to his daughter Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte is my favourite royal for a few reasons.

First, there’s the time she yelled at the paparazzi that they weren’t allowed inside her brother Louis’ christening. Then, there’s the time she straight-up stole her mother’s handbag at a family wedding and wouldn’t give it back.

But even though she’s definitely her own independent, sassy self, people have noticed recently that she’s starting to look more and more like her father, Prince William.

There’s one photo in particular that shows a striking resemblance.

On Friday, Instagram account Tea Time with the Cambridges shared a side-by-side photo of three-year-old Princess Charlotte at Princess Eugenie’s recent wedding, and a 10-year-old Prince William in 1992.

“Look at this and tell me they don’t look alike,” the caption read.

“Ever since she was little Charlotte has had the ‘Diana Smirk’ which William obviously got from Diana and Charlotte got from her daddy!”

The image has since gone viral, with thousands agreeing that the resemblance is uncanny.

Royals fans have previously commented on Charlotte’s resemblance to her great grandmother, the Queen, as well as her late grandmother, Princess Diana.