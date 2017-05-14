Princess Charlotte is worth $1billion more than her big brother.

It’s common knowledge that when the Duchess of Cambridge wears a piece of clothing publicly, it puts the label on the map and makes the item disappear from shelves.

The Kate Effect, they call it; based upon the assumption women across the world value Kate Middleton’s style choices far more their local fashion magazine.

So at what point does Princess Charlotte’s clothing choices – because everyone knows any good two-year-old knows her hoodie from her cardigan – carry the same weight as her famed mother’s?

Now, apparently. Or, more specifically, yesterday. And now the toddler’s net worth is about $1 billion more than her older brother’s.

Marie Claire UK report Broad Finance estimate Princess Charlotte has a net worth of about AU$5.2billion after just two short years on this crazy earth.

Meanwhile Prince George's net worth sits at only AU$4.2billion. (Pray for George.)

However, little Charlotte's not worth quite as much as her very stylish mother, who is worth about AU$8.2 billion.

So why is little Charlotte worth so much more than her older brother?

Well, it all comes down to the Charlotte Effect, of course, as Brand Finance’s marketing and communications director Robert Haigh told Marie Claire UK.

"This is actually as simple as the relative size of the men’s and women’s fashion markets, by which I mean that Charlotte’s endorsement effect will likely be felt across a much broader range of products and brands or types of clothing than will George’s, allowing a greater scope for the monetisation of her ‘brand’ and hence a higher value."