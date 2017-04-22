Prince William just tackled the 'Aussie model' rumours in the best possible way.

It was never really a “scandal”, but Prince William could be forgiven if he chose to avoid talking about anything related to the his “lads only” trip to the Swiss Alps last month.

However, the father-of-two has done just that, joking about his infamous “dad dancing” at a Swiss nightclub after a lunch with his friends and acquaintances including Aussie model Sophie Taylor.

In an interview with BBC Radio One alongside Kate, William said the couple would love to go to the iconic Glastonbury Festival but haven’t managed to yet.

“I’ve got into enough trouble with my dancing recently. So it’s probably best to stay away from that one,” William joked, seemingly proving he and Kate are well-and-truly over the events of that weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the Scott Mills show to surprise Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, who is running the London Marathon in aid of a charity they support, and were then quizzed on all things palace life.

Giving away such tidbits as their favourite takeaway (“Curry”) and what they’re getting the Queen for her birthday (including a home-made gift by the great-grandchildren), the couple were also asked about Kate’s nicknames.

While the media (Mamamia included) continue to refer to her as Kate Middleton or Princess Kate,

her husband calls her by her proper name, Catherine.

However, her in-laws, including Prince Harry might have another name for the Duchess, something the radio host sought to clarify.

“I heard a podcast with Prince Harry where he said ‘William and Kath’ and that really confused me,” Mills asked. “Is that just a thing in the family?”

“I’m not sure. I’m not that familiar with it,” Kate responded. “I’ll answer to most things though.”

Kate and Will were also on the show to promote their campaign to get Britons talking about their mental health, Heads Together, something they said they’ve enjoyed doing.

After the appearance, Kensington Palace retweeted an image of the pair using a Snapchat filter to wear the charity’s digital headbands.