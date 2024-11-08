Prince William has opened up about the 'hardest year of his life'.

It's a situation most can only imagine, and would hope to never experience: a beloved father battling cancer at the same time as your wife.

That is the reality that Prince William has had to confront in 2024, and even he knows it's brutal.

In a new very candid interview, the heir to the throne has called 2024 the "hardest year of my life".

In just a year, his wife Kate Middleton has battled breast cancer at the same time his father Prince Charles battled an undisclosed form of cancer. And it all comes just two years after the loss of his grandmother, who had been a stalwart presence in the family and upholder of the monarchy for generations.

William, who has been an avid supporter of mental health services and is probably one of the most open royals we've seen to date, didn't mince his words when speaking about the past year.

Prince William. Image: Getty.