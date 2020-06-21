The 4 little details we all missed in the Cambridge family's Father's Day photos.

Father's Day 2020 just so happens to coincide with Prince William's 38th birthday, and to celebrate both occasions the family have shared a bunch of unseen photos on their Instagram page.

Between the rugby tackles, ecstatic grins and hints in the comments there's a lot to unpack from the weekend's uploads, so we've done a bit of digging.

(For those of you who had a slight panic that you'd forgotten Father's Day, breathe, ours is in September. The UK and the US celebrate on the third Sunday in June.)

Okay, back to the photos. Here's what we discovered:

1. Kate is an avid photographer.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow," Kensington Royal captioned the photo from Sunday.

"The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess."

But what that last line fails to mention is that the Duchess of Cambridge isn't your average family photographer, she's actually quite a gun behind the lens.

According to Hello Magazine, Kate’s passion for taking photos began a few years before she went to college. At the time, Kate was put in charge of photographing products for her mom and dad’s company, Party Pieces.