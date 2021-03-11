The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday March 12.

Prince William says the royal family is not racist.

Prince William says the royals are not racist after Meghan, wife of his younger brother Harry, said one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be.

Meghan, 39, made the allegation during an interview that she and Harry, 36, gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday.

On a visit to a school in east London, William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago.

“We are very much not a racist family,” Prince William told reporters during a visit to a school in Stratford, London.



When asked if he had spoken to Prince Harry after the Oprah interview, he added, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”pic.twitter.com/MjTOeH7u6Z — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 11, 2021

"I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," William, 38, said.

Asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, William said: "We're very much not a racist family."

Queen Elizabeth will reportedly speak with Harry and Meghan sometime within the next few days.

Remains found after UK officer arrested over missing London woman.

Suspected human remains have been found by British police searching for a missing woman, London police chief Cressida Dick says, following the arrest earlier of a police officer on suspicion of kidnap and murder.

Sarah Everard, 33, was last seen on the night of March 3 as she walked home from a friend's house in south London.

"This evening, detectives and search teams investigating Sarah's disappearance have found very sadly what appears to be human remains," Dick, the head of London's Metropolitan Police, said in a televised statement on Wednesday.