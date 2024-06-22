A Swiftie concert and a heartfelt post: Why Prince William's birthday was especially poignant this year.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has made another public statement, this time to wish her husband, Prince William a happy birthday.

Kate shared a cute family photo to celebrate William's 42nd birthday, alongside a personal message.

"Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx," she captioned the Instagram post.

The fun photo was taken by Kate in June, and captures William and their three children in the air, mid-jump. Royal fans were loving the show of love, and bombarded the post with happy birthday messages of their own.

"The best bday photo I've seen. Happy Bday Prince William!"

"Possibly the best picture I've seen of the family."

"Fantastic Birthday. Such an adorable family photo."

"What a fabulous photo. You can feel the love and joy in this family. Happy Birthday Prince William."

It comes amid a very challenging time for their family.