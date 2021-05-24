"A violent abuser of women." Everything we know about the allegations against Prince.

Sinead O'Connor rose to fame in the early '90s thanks to the Prince-written hit, 'Nothing Compares 2U'. But the Irish singer-songwriter didn't have a great relationship with the man behind the lyrics that made her famous.

In her new memoir, she has shared details of the night she was "terrorised" by the 'Purple Rain' musician.

O'Connor first told The Mirror in 2007 that on the night in question Prince "became quite threatening, physically", explaining that "he can pack a punch. A few blows were exchanged. All I could do was spit. I spat on him quite a bit."

Now in a profile for the New York Times, we've learnt more about that night. O'Connor told the publication Prince summoned her to his Hollywood mansion where he proceeded to chastise her for swearing in interviews while promoting the song he wrote in 1984 but never released himself.

Sinead O'Connor rose to fame in the early 1990s. Image: Getty. The Times piece continues: "[He] harangued his butler to serve [O'Connor] soup though she repeatedly refused it, and sweetly suggested a pillow fight, only to thump her with something hard he'd slipped into his pillowcase.

"When she escaped on foot in the middle of the night, he stalked her with his car, leapt out and chased her around the highway."

"You’ve got to be crazy to be a musician," O’Connor told the publication, "but there’s a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women."

In an interview with Good Morning Britain in 2019, O'Connor shared, "I’m not the only one [Prince] went at. One of the girls in his band was in hospital with broken ribs at the time."

Watch some of Sinead O'Connor's interview below. Post continues after.