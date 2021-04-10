From Harry and Meghan to Obama: what royals and leaders have said about Prince Philip's death.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.
In a brief statement, the royal family said, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."
Since news of the death broke, outpourings of support have come from world leaders and friends of the royal family.
Here's what they have said:
Prince Philip's children
Prince Philip's children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — paid tribute to their father in a pre-recorded documentary last night, saying the Duke would like to be remembered as an individual “in his own right”.
"He didn’t suffer fools gladly so if you said anything that was in any way ambiguous, he’d go ‘make up your mind’, so perhaps it made you choose your words carefully," Prince Charles said. "He was very good at showing you how to do things and instructing you how to do things."