From Harry and Meghan to Obama: what royals and leaders have said about Prince Philip's death.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.

In a brief statement, the royal family said, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Since news of the death broke, outpourings of support have come from world leaders and friends of the royal family.

Here's what they have said:

Prince Philip's children

Prince Philip's children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — paid tribute to their father in a pre-recorded documentary last night, saying the Duke would like to be remembered as an individual “in his own right”.

"He didn’t suffer fools gladly so if you said anything that was in any way ambiguous, he’d go ‘make up your mind’, so perhaps it made you choose your words carefully," Prince Charles said. "He was very good at showing you how to do things and instructing you how to do things."

Prince Philip and his family in 1960.

“My father was always a great source of support, encouragement and guidance. Never trying to control the activities we wanted to do, but always encouraging us,” Prince Edward said.

“He was a person you could bounce ideas off and if you were having problems you knew you could go to him. There was a lot of leeway allowed in pushing your own boundaries,” Princess Anne added.

“Without him, life will be completely different. From society’s perspective, he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact… but above all that it’s not about the technology it’s about the people.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to Prince Philip outside Kirribilli house on Saturday morning, extending condolences to the Queen.

"On behalf of the Australian people and the Australian Government, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Her Majesty and the royal family for the passing and the death of the Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh," he said.

"Your Majesty, here in Australia and indeed across the world, your Commonwealth family joins in your sorrow and your mourning and that of your family.

"But also we give thanks for the life of who you described as your strength and your stay. Your Prince, Prince Philip.

"Husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

"The Duke's life was one of duty and of service, of loyalty and of honour.

"But above all, he was a man who was steadfast, who could be relied upon, always standing by his Queen.

"... Above all today, we think of our Queen.

"While your strength and stay, your Majesty, may not have passed, Jenny and I pray that you will find great comfort in your faith and your family at this time.

"She has been there for us over such a long time.

"Let us be there now for you, your Majesty, and allow us to send our love to you on this, I am sure, one of your most sad of days.

"I am sure her prince would join me in saying, God save our gracious Queen. Long live our noble Queen. God save our Queen."

Flags will fly at half-mast across the country today and there will be a 41-gun salute outside Parliament House to mark Prince Philip's death.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

"By any measure, Prince Philip lived an extraordinary life," he tweeted on Friday.

"Our thoughts are with Her Majesty and her family, who lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public leader, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather."

US President Joe Biden

US Vice President Kamala Harris

"His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, led a long, remarkable life—the hallmarks of which were loyalty and service," the US Vice President wrote in a statement.

"From his decorated service in the Royal Navy during World War II to his long marriage and partnership with Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, he dedicated himself fully to his family, his country, and the Commonwealth. 

"Whether he was promoting environmentalism or the wellbeing of military families, he brought a profound sense of purpose to all he did.

"Doug and I send our condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom."

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared her condolences with the royal family in a statement on Saturday.

"Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New Zealand people and the Government, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Her Majesty and to all the Royal Family," she said.

"Prince Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to so many young New Zealanders through The Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award."

"New Zealanders will also remember The Duke of Edinburgh's enormous support for Her Majesty The Queen

"His time as royal consort exceeded that of any other royal consort in British history. His Royal Highness accompanied The Queen on her ten visits to New Zealand, the first being in 1953, and the last in 2002."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 

The Canadian Prime Minister shared a statement on the passing of Prince Philip on Friday night.

"A family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. The thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss," he wrote.

Former US President Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama shared a touching tribute to Prince Philip on Friday night, sharing his personal memories of meeting the Duke and Queen Elizabeth II.

"When we first met His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, he and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had already been on the world stage for more than half a century — welcoming leaders like Churchill and Kennedy; Mandela and Gorbachev. As two Americans unaccustomed to palaces and pomp, we didn’t know what to expect, "he wrote.

"We shouldn’t have worried. The Queen and Prince Philip immediately put us at ease with their grace and generosity, turning a ceremonial occasion into something far more natural, even comfortable. 

"Prince Philip, in particular, was kind and warm, with a sharp wit and unfailing good humour. It was our first introduction to the man behind the title, and in the years since, our admiration for him has only grown. We will miss him dearly.

"As the world mourns his loss, we send our warmest wishes and deepest sympathies to the Queen, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and everyone who knew and loved this remarkable man."

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Former PM Malcolm Turnbull shared his fondest memories of Prince Philip via Twitter on Friday night.

Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott

The former PM wrote that the "world feels emptier" without Prince Philip in it.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Though they are yet to make a formal statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have changed their Archewell website homepage to a tribute to Prince Philip.

Image: Archewell.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the royal family's death announcement alongside a photo of Prince Philip.

They also changed their Twitter banner to a striking image of the late Duke.

Feature Image: Getty / Supplied.

