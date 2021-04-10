From Harry and Meghan to Obama: what royals and leaders have said about Prince Philip's death.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to Prince Philip outside Kirribilli house on Saturday morning, extending condolences to the Queen.

"On behalf of the Australian people and the Australian Government, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Her Majesty and the royal family for the passing and the death of the Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh," he said.

"Your Majesty, here in Australia and indeed across the world, your Commonwealth family joins in your sorrow and your mourning and that of your family.

"But also we give thanks for the life of who you described as your strength and your stay. Your Prince, Prince Philip.

"Husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

"The Duke's life was one of duty and of service, of loyalty and of honour.

"But above all, he was a man who was steadfast, who could be relied upon, always standing by his Queen.

"... Above all today, we think of our Queen.

"While your strength and stay, your Majesty, may not have passed, Jenny and I pray that you will find great comfort in your faith and your family at this time.

"She has been there for us over such a long time.

"Let us be there now for you, your Majesty, and allow us to send our love to you on this, I am sure, one of your most sad of days.

"I am sure her prince would join me in saying, God save our gracious Queen. Long live our noble Queen. God save our Queen."

Flags will fly at half-mast across the country today and there will be a 41-gun salute outside Parliament House to mark Prince Philip's death.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

"By any measure, Prince Philip lived an extraordinary life," he tweeted on Friday.

"Our thoughts are with Her Majesty and her family, who lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public leader, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather."

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

US President Joe Biden

Prince Philip’s legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped. Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the people of the United Kingdom in our hearts during this time. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 9, 2021

US Vice President Kamala Harris

"His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, led a long, remarkable life—the hallmarks of which were loyalty and service," the US Vice President wrote in a statement.

"From his decorated service in the Royal Navy during World War II to his long marriage and partnership with Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, he dedicated himself fully to his family, his country, and the Commonwealth.