The one moment that proves these two royals are just like any other middle and youngest child.

Prince Louis stole the show at Trooping the Colour.

The six-year-old royal, who is the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has a habit of not being able to hide his emotions — which, considering his age, is to be expected.

So we were not surprised when photos and clips began rolling out of the Prince dancing and making faces during the major royal event.

What we couldn't have anticipated though was nine-year-old Princess Charlotte's reaction to her little brother's antics — because, unlike the rest of the world, she was not impressed.

In one video that has since gone viral, Prince Louis was filmed swaying his hips from side to side while dancing to the music that played during the parade.

While his moves got a laugh from his mother Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte told her little brother to "stop".

(If you're wondering, he didn't listen.)