As a parent with a child with ADHD, this is what I want you to know about having a "bad kid".

I was doing my nightly scroll through Facebook, idly scanning the headlines as I half watched Netflix when I came across a headline which referenced The Duchess of Cambridge's parenting skills, or lack of should I say, and how "out-of-control" Prince Louis was during the last day of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

It read something along the lines of “there is a fine line between a cheeky, willful child and a child who shows no respect to their parents and the boundaries set”.

Watch the Queen and Paddington Bear during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Post continues after video.



Video via Daily Telegraph.

I am sure most of us have seen the pictures and other headlines about how hilarious the young prince was, how he ‘stole the show’ and how many parents related to his four-year-old behaviour.

There have been countless pictures of the very animated young prince showing us exactly how he was feeling. Showing us exactly how many four-year-olds would act, right?

But as the parent of a child with ADHD, this particular headline immediately caught my eye.

Willful child? Cheeky? Out of control? Tick, tick, tick in my parenting experience to date.

Intrigued, I clicked on the article and expected it to read tamer than its headline. To my surprise and subsequent anger, it was not.

In fact, the article continued to bash the Duchess’s parenting, implied she should not have taken her four-year-old to the event and quoted numerous people who claimed the Duchess obviously knew nothing about early learning seeing as her son was so poorly behaved.

My blood boiled.

Regardless of who the Duchess of Cambridge is, she should not be shamed for her four-year-old’s behaviour, nor should a four-year-old be called “disrespectful” or “rude” simply because they were unable to sit robot-like for hours watching a pageant they probably had little to no interest in whilst bombarded in every literal sense by the sights, sounds and energy around them.