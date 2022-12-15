Prince Harry on exactly what happened at the ‘Sandringham Summit’.

Prince Harry has spoken about the exact moment the royal family turned their backs on him in the second instalment of Harry and Meghan on Netflix.

Following his and Meghan Markle's announcement that they were stepping back from their position as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry said he sent an email to the "three most senior private secretaries in the royal family".

He requested a meeting to unpack what was happening in the media. But the meeting was "rejected".

Watch the trailer for Harry and Meghan Part Two. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

It wasn't until Meghan left to reunite with Archie in Canada that a meeting was booked "at Sandringham on the following Monday".

"It was clear to me that they had planned it so [Meghan would not be] in the room," Harry said.