Okay, but we need to talk about the nicknames 'Willy' and 'Harold'.

Okay.

A lot is happening in the world of the royal family right now. Like a LOTTA stuff is being thrown around. More specifically, Prince Harry's soon-to-be-released-but-already-kinda-of-leaked memoir, Spare.

But out of all the things I've read about Prince Harry's spicy new book - the fight that involved a broken dog bowl, a snapped necklace, Harry losing his virginity to an older woman behind a busy pub, and a rogue psychic who had 'powers' - by far the best thing to come out of this is the fact we now know that Prince William calls Harry 'Harold' and Prince Harry calls William 'Willy'.

Willy and Harold.

Why.

I just. I can't stop thinking about it.

I have so many questions. But also concerns.

Listen: Andrew Morton gives his insights on King Charles’ coronation, how he thinks Diana would feel about Harry and William’s relationship, the media’s treatment of Meghan Markle & his new book The Queen: Her Life.

Their nicknames. I FEEL UNCOMFY.

Embarrassed, even.

Yet, I also can't stop laughing? Am I five?? Is it mainly the Willy part??? OKAY, IT'S MAINLY THE WILLY PART.

Because here's the thing. I feel like Harry thought no one would notice the nicknames. But then we did. And now I'm writing a whole article about it.

I also kinda feel like this new information is such an... intimate detail? Like a family-and-close-friends-only type thing??

But look, there were several intimate details that were probably not necessary for Harry to include in his memoir.

Say, confirming his *actual* IRL willy has, in fact, been circumcised (??).