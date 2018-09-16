Samantha Markle sent Prince Harry a very public, cruel message for his birthday.

Erm… Hello.
Samantha Markle has said a thing again.
A very passive aggressive thing. Or perhaps, it’s just aggressive. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Instead of sending a present and a bunch of flowers, Samantha Markle wrote Prince Harry a tweet for his 34th birthday.
Apparently Prince Harry didn’t send Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle a birthday message.
“Happy Birthday Harry! As you ‘Mack down’ on your birthday cake, think about the birthday wishes you never extended to your FATHER-IN-LAW,” Samantha Markle wrote.
Samantha Markle has a... history of trolling the royals.
Last year Meghan Markle celebrated her first Christmas with the royal family, as the fiance of Prince Harry.
In an interview after Christmas, Prince Harry made the off-hand comment "It’s the family that, I suppose, she’s never had." Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, publicly slammed him for the comment on Twitter.
I suspect the royals already have her on ignore.
For the life of me, I can't understand how the Markles don't see how all this makes them look. It does not make Meghan look bad; it DOES make them look like the villans in a very bad B movie. In particular, it makes Samantha Markle look like nothing more than a jealous harpy. I can understand why they have been estranged for so long and why she wasn't invited to the wedding!!! And we thought that just being a part of the royal family was going to be the difficult part for Meghan!!! I fervently hope the Markle's 15 minutes of fame is over soon so the embarrassment can stop already!