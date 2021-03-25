Prince Harry got a job at a Silicon Valley start-up. This is how his first day went.

Prince Harry is putting his plan to dismantle systems of privilege into action, starting with entering a C-suite job without any prior experience.

The Duke of Sussex has taken on a role as 'chief impact officer' at Silicon Valley mental health start-up BetterUp.

The website for the company, which was founded in 2013 and provides mobile-based professional coaching, counselling and mentorship, lists the prince as a member of its leadership team.

Learn more about how he will work to champion the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide. https://t.co/MCAIADrdfc pic.twitter.com/kPL7jTZOGX — BetterUp (@BetterUp) March 23, 2021

Rumour has it Harry was very excited to join the rat race and up for the challenge of living on a measly six-to-seven-figure salary.

Harry's first day began with an alarm at 6am. He was already awake, restless with the anticipation of changing the damn world.

He rubbed his eyes, chucked on a grey suit that screamed 'I'm trying hard to look like I'm not trying hard', kissed a sleeping Meghan and Archie goodbye and headed for the door.

He paused. There was one thing he hasn't considered.

Harry did a quick Google: "how to use a bus". Cash? A bus card? What on earth is that? He thought.

It all sounded too complicated, so he called a private driver. Baby steps.

Arriving at the office with a spring in his step, Harry proudly pushed the buttons in the lift. Another person jumped in as the doors closed.

"Good morning," Harry said with a smile.

