Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Everything we know about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Lifetime movie.

IT'S COMING.

Hold on to your ugly royal hat, because we have new details about the movie being made on the newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan bloody Markle.

Now we don't have much to go on, but here's a round up of what we know so far, as per Deadline:

It will be called... Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story. How, accurate.

It will be produced by US cable network, Lifetime.

It will be a TV movie.

It will cover such topics as - the moment they met after being set up by friends, their initial courtship, keeping their romance a secret, the intense media coverage, and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.

The movie is currently casting.

There is no release date... yet.

BUT Lifetime aired their movie, William & Kate: The Movie, about the romance between Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, 11 days before their Royal wedding. The nuptials between Prince Harry and Los Angeles native Markle are set for May 19, so an early May premiere date would appear fitting.

In other words... this gon' be goooooood.

2. Sophie Monk has ended up in hospital during her romantic holiday in the snow.

Sometimes even the best of plans can end up with a trip to the emergency room.

This most recently happened to Sophie Monk who had a bit of an incident during her Canadian skiing holiday with beau Stu Laundy.

The reality TV star had a bit of an "un-co" moment while trying to get on the T bar (that death-contraption that lifts you up the hill), fell backwards, and took an unceremonious ski to the jaw.

However, the emergency clearly wasn't too serious and she's documented the whole ordeal on her Instagram, posting a video of her holding a chunk of snow to her swollen jaw and footage of her strapped into a 'snow-ambulance,' which we can only assume was taken by Stu.

You know, being the dutiful Instagram husband.

#prayforSophie

3. Oh, snap... Kylie Jenner has caught her photo-taking employee red-handed.