Prince Harry debuts his post-baby body.

This International Women's Day, Mamamia has pledged to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes. That's why we're flipping the script in the stories you'll find on our homepage today. To draw attention to the ridiculous stories that still get written about women in the public eye, we've written satirical stories about male public figures, using the type of headlines that are still, in 2021, exclusively written about women. You can read more about our pledge to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes this IWD here.

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, a glowing Prince Harry has debuted his post-baby body, just a month after welcoming son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

To make his public debut at a garden party in honour of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Prince, 36, wore a tailored grey suit that hugged his new curves to perfection in all the right places as he arrived at Buckingham Palace.

A slight bump around his midsection could still be detected through his white linen shirt, but despite his new shape, Harry seemed happy to flaunt his curves for onlookers as he matched through the palace grounds.

His stance was a welcome relief for onlookers who had witnessed his many outings in the lead up to Archie’s birth. Outings where the Prince bizarrely garnered a reputation for obsessively cradling the baby bump whenever a camera flashed in his direction.

Prince Harry seemed happy to flaunt his new curves for onlookers. Image: Getty.