Prince George just had his first day at school and the pictures are as adorable as expected.

It’s the start of a new school year in the UK and among the fresh and nervous faced sea of pupils starting for the first time was Prince George, or George as he’ll hopefully be known to his friends.
Kensington Palace have released photos of the four year old, who is third in line to the throne, on his first day attending Thomas’s Preparatory School in Battersea.
They’re just as adorable as you’d expect.
Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea with his father The Duke of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/B7TgcRA3Ve
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017
Looking more than a little apprehensive about this whole education thing, the prince was dressed in the school’s navy and red uniform when he was met by his new Head of the Lower School.