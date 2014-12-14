George looks gorgeous in these new pictures.

Look at those chubby cheeks.

Some absolutely adorable photos have been released of our favourite Prince George sitting on the stone steps of Kensington Palace.

He's got the kind of cheeky expression that crosses every child's face come Christmas time, and these precious photos will definitely make for a memorable addition to the Royal Christmas card.

We hope our own card doesn't get lost in the mail...

Ah, happy holidays to all.

CLICK THROUGH our gallery for more of the precious Prince.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Leave The Lindo Wing With Their Newborn Son. via instagram

William, Kate and Prince George via instagram

Prince George via instagram

Prince George and his family via instagram

Prince George via instagram

Phase 2: Pregnancy = Longer length Image via Getty.

Prince George stamp and bronze coin

Kate Middleton, William and Prince George via instagram

Prince George Christening via instagram

Prince George via instagram

Prince George, William and Kate via instagram

Prince George, William and Kate

Kate and William with Prince George via instagram

Prince George

Kate and George

Official family portrait

Prince George, Kate and Will arrive in New Zealand.

Prince George via instagram

Kate and grumpy George leave Australia.

Prince George has a playdate via instagram

Prince George and Kate Via BritishMonarchy on Instagram

Prince George and Kate

Prince George Via BritishMonarchy on Instagram

Prince George and Kate

Prince George Via BritishMonarchy on Instagram

Prince George Via BritishMonarchy on Instagram

George

Prince George and Kate

Prince George and Kate

Prince George Via BritishMonarchy on Instagram

Prince George Via BritishMonarchy on Instagram

Prince George Via BritishMonarchy on Instagram

Prince George Via BritishMonarchy on Instagram

Prince George and Kate Via BritishMonarchy on Instagram

Prince George and Kate

Prince George

Prince George and Kate

Prince George

Prince William and George

Prince George

Kate and Prince George

Kate and George

Prince George

Kate, Will and George at the Zoo.

Will, Kate and George.

Prince George via instagram

Will and George.

Prince George drools.

Prince George

Kate, William and Prince George

Kate and William in Canberra

Prince George

The royals leaving Australia.

Prince George on the cover.

Kate, George and Will.

Prince George.

Prince George.

Kate with George at Father's Day Polo.

Kate with George at a Polo match for Father's Day.

Prince George on the cover of Vanity Fair

Prince George Official Photo

An official photo shoot with Prince George.

An official photo shoot with Prince George

Did you enjoy this? Try these:

Prince George: “Look mum, no hands.”

Inside Prince George’s nursery.