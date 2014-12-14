real life

George looks gorgeous in these new pictures.

Look at those chubby cheeks.

Some absolutely adorable photos have been released of our favourite Prince George sitting on the stone steps of Kensington Palace.

Via TheTodayShow

He's got the kind of cheeky expression that crosses every child's face come Christmas time, and these precious photos will definitely make for a memorable addition to the Royal Christmas card.

Via TheTodayShow

We hope our own card doesn't get lost in the mail...

Via TheTodayShow

Ah, happy holidays to all.

CLICK THROUGH our gallery for more of the precious Prince.
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Leave The Lindo Wing With Their Newborn Son.via instagram
William, Kate and Prince Georgevia instagram
Prince Georgevia instagram
Prince George and his familyvia instagram
Prince Georgevia instagram
Phase 2: Pregnancy = Longer lengthImage via Getty.
Prince George stamp and bronze coin
Kate Middleton, William and Prince Georgevia instagram
Prince George Christeningvia instagram
Prince Georgevia instagram
Prince George, William and Katevia instagram
Prince George, William and Kate
Kate and William with Prince Georgevia instagram
Prince George
Kate and George
Official family portrait
Prince George, Kate and Will arrive in New Zealand.
Prince Georgevia instagram
Kate and grumpy George leave Australia.
Prince George has a playdatevia instagram
Prince George and KateVia BritishMonarchy on Instagram
Prince George and Kate
Prince GeorgeVia BritishMonarchy on Instagram
Prince George and Kate
Prince GeorgeVia BritishMonarchy on Instagram
Prince GeorgeVia BritishMonarchy on Instagram
George
Prince George and Kate
Prince George and Kate
Prince GeorgeVia BritishMonarchy on Instagram
Prince GeorgeVia BritishMonarchy on Instagram
Prince GeorgeVia BritishMonarchy on Instagram
Prince GeorgeVia BritishMonarchy on Instagram
Prince George and KateVia BritishMonarchy on Instagram
Prince George and Kate
Prince George
Prince George and Kate
Prince George
Prince William and George
Prince George
Kate and Prince George
Kate and George
Prince George
Kate, Will and George at the Zoo.
Will, Kate and George.
Prince Georgevia instagram
Will and George.
Prince George drools.
Prince George
Kate, William and Prince George
Kate and William in Canberra
Prince George
The royals leaving Australia.
Prince George on the cover.
Kate, George and Will.
Prince George.
Prince George.
Kate with George at Father's Day Polo.
Kate with George at a Polo match for Father's Day.
Prince George on the cover of Vanity Fair
Prince George Official Photo
An official photo shoot with Prince George.
An official photo shoot with Prince George

