Prince George has been labelled a 'monarchist monster' and accused of animal cruelty.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released some beautiful images of our beloved Prince George the other day in celebration of his third birthday. We all cooed over his striped top and likeness to his father.
But the royal family have since come under fire for one particular picture that shows Prince George feeding his dog Lupo a Magnum ice cream. I mean the ice cream isn’t in the dogs mouth but it’s pretty darn close.
Can’t believe it’s been three years already! The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone for all the lovely messages they have received for Prince George’s 3rd birthday, and are delighted to share four new photographs of Prince George to mark his third birthday, taken by photographer Matt Porteous at their home in Norfolk in mid-July.