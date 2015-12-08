Malcolm Turnbull tonight appeared on the ABC’s 7.30 program for the third time as the Prime Minister and it was clear he was there to talk about one thing — innovation.

Earlier today, the Federal Government announced it would spend almost $1.1 billion in the next four years to promote business-based research, development and innovation.

PM Turnbull unveiled his much-anticipated Innovation Statement in Canberra saying he wanted to drive a so-called “ideas boom”.

In good news, $13 million has been allocated to increase the number of young girls entering maths and science in Australia.

“The number of girls studying maths in the later years is declining,” the PM told Leigh Sales. Today’s announcement aims to improve that statistic by increasing awareness of opportunities for young girls in maths and science.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be an Australian,” he said.

However, after eight prime time minutes of questions about the $1 billion innovation announcement made today, the NBN, and what cuts to the company tax rate would mean for the Budget — acclaimed journalist and host Leigh Sales attempted to ask the Prime Minister about the other major political story dominating the news recently — Mal Brough.

But when she tried to question the PM about whether Special Minister of State Mal Brough had misled the parliament over whether he had asked James Ashby to copy documents from former Speaker Peter Slipper’s office on his behalf, he began to get rather shirty.

“You’ve lost interest in innovation have you?”

“Aunty ABC loses interest in innovation,” the PM said.

“Has he (Mal Brough) offered to step down from the front bench?” she said.

“Well Leigh he has set out to explain it… and I really don’t want to go into the ins and outs of Mr Brough’s remarks.”