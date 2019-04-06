"My daughter started school at 4. Seven years on, I asked her about my decision."

All I remember were my daughter’s bouncing, white-blonde piggy tails and piercing blue eyes staring straight up at me, her hands on her hips. “If I have to do one more finger painting I’m going to SCREAM!” It was just another day of pre-school, and boy, was she not happy about it.

I had already decided that, with her being born on July 24, she was not going to be one of those kids sent to school early. It was October, and Kindergarten enrolments had been and gone. None of my mothers’ group or my other friends were sending their kids early, none of the mummy bloggers either, and all advice from the pre-school teachers and experts on the matter pointed toward keeping her at pre-school for another year.

However, something was niggling at me. Perhaps it was the fact that I could see she was not enjoying the pre-school curriculum at all. She kept telling me she was so bored. She never wanted to sleep at nap time, and was prevented from doing anything else instead. She was regarded rebellious by the pre-school; a bit of a problem child. I realised she couldn’t sit still at home either. She couldn’t even watch TV for more than 10 minutes. She would get frustrated, always wanting to be out and about. With a toddler to deal with, too, that wasn’t so easy.

The more I thought about it, the more I realised that I knew my child better than anyone, and I had a feeling she was extremely bored and needed a lot more stimulation. I talked to my husband and the next day I had her enrolled at the local primary school. After the testing process the assistant principal saw her exactly as I did, which was a huge relief and reassured me that age really had little to do with school readiness.

A few months later, her first day of school was one filled with excitement and confidence. She never latched onto my leg or cried. The only thing about kinder she didn’t like was the mollycoddling from the Year 6 kids!

After her first year we moved her to a Catholic school. As she didn’t meet the June 30 age cut-off, I thought they would want her to repeat. But given that her Kindergarten report was so good, the Principal was confident to let her continue to Year 1. Again she excelled.

Each parent-teacher interview since, I would always feel apprehensive as if I was waiting for a shaking of the teacher’s head and a damning ‘What on earth were you thinking sending her to school so young?’ (Or maybe that was the question I kept asking myself). Not only was she the youngest, she was also one of the littlest and last on the class roll.

Her last primary school year was her best yet. Her reports were outstanding, she was self-assured and so excited about starting high school and most importantly, she felt ready. She will be the first to tell you that.