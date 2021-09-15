'I'm a former school principal and counsellor. Here are 11 things I want to tell parents.'

Being models for our kids.

As parents we often underestimate the influences we have on our child.

From the way we dress, to how we speak and the things we say, children learn, mimic and repeat so many of those patterns which are all about the values you hold.

Watch them at play as young children and you will see what I mean. Consider the next time you offer opinions, follow your passions, etc - little eyes are upon you. Children will often try out that value for size and challenge a few of them when they're teenagers.

Understanding their behaviour.

Are you good at reading behaviour? When we see our children behaving badly, we can sometimes overreact as we don’t like what we see. Remember that poor behaviour is brought on by a child not getting some level of needs.

Try to find out what is driving the behaviour before overreacting.

If we do this, we have a better chance of helping the child work through the problem. Better to understand what drives the behaviour than react with too much intensity.

The cost is much higher in recovery.

Be a negotiator and enrich your relationship.

If you want your child to talk to you about all sorts of matters, best to start learning how to negotiate with them early in their life. A simple negotiation could be that if you pick up the toys, we can go out to play. A win for both parties.

The earlier a child learns that you are up for negotiation, they appreciate that to get their needs met they will need to compromise.

What a great skill to teach a child. By teaching them that you are prepared to negotiate, you will invite them to approach you more with their independent challenges.

As the child becomes older, they will see you as a listener and negotiator. Not a blocker.

How real are you to your kid?

Do you present a real face to them?

This is about being authentic, being honest and showing the real you.

You can cry when you feel sad and show exhilaration when happy. A child is very skilled in reading the real you and they want to trust everything about you.

From an early age they read you like a book and will only become anxious when the authenticity drops off. Of course, it is natural to protect your child from situations that may be difficult to express to a child.