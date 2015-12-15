Three parents share their real stories; when their child drowned.

With the final hours of the school year ticking away, children around the country are preparing for a summer full of sun, fun and swimming.

But as parents we simply must to remember that for one toddler per week in Australia, a fun swim will have deadly results.

Drowning is the number one cause of preventable death in children aged one to five.

It can happen in seconds, in as little as three centimetres of water. Often there is an adult just a few metres away. In other cases the supervising parent doesn’t even realise that the child has ventured near a pool.

This year the Royal Life Saving Society of WA has released a video where three parents share the story of their toddler drowning. Each individual’s story is a harrowing reminder of how quickly lives can be changed forever.

Post continues after video…

The messages here from each parent are 100 percent clear.

Keep Watch.

Keep watch, keep watch, keep watch.

The mother of drowning victim Ari, who was left severely brain damaged after falling from a houseboat clarifies that it’s not about knowing CPR and having an idea of what to do in the event of an accident. It’s prevention that is key.

Mia’s mother explains that her daughter drowned noiselessly, slipping under the water in a pool that was full of children and surrounded by adults.There was no splashing, no call for help. Just complete silence.