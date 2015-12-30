25 things you didn't know about Pretty Woman.

Pretty Woman, the 1990s love story that made everyone want a red coat, really big white straight teeth and a bloke as smooth as Richard Gere, is now 25 years old.

Yep, despite what you might think 1990 wasn’t 10 years ago, it was 25 years ago…

We’ll give you a moment to let that sink in (yes, we are really all that old).

25 years ago Julia Roberts walked down the street and became the kinda girl that Richard Gere would like to meet. The film is a cult classic that most of us have watched too many times to admit in polite company.

But here are 25 things you didn’t know about it….

1. Meg Ryan was the director’s first choice to play the role of Vivian.

2. Molly Ringwald was one of the second choices… she turned it down because she felt uncomfortable with the content in the script.

3. Julia Roberts‘ head was photoshopped onto model Shelley Michelle’s body for the poster.

4.The opera the leading couple saw, La Traviata, is actually about a man who fell in love with a prostitute.

5.Pretty Woman is a Disney movie… Cute, right kids?

6. On the movie poster Edward’s hair is black, but in the actually film Richard Gere is a silver fox.

7.Richard Gere composed and played the song that his character, Edward plays on the piano…

8.The director had to tickle Julia Roberts‘ feet off screen to get her to laugh on screen in this scene.

9.Richard Gere improvised the necklace snapping scene. The directors liked Julia Roberts‘ reaction so much that they left it in.

10. Speaking of the necklace – it was worth $250,000 and an armed security guard had to accompany it everywhere on set.

11. Pretty Woman was originally called $3000 (the amount Vivian and Edward agreed upon for her next service) but was later changed to the name of the Roy Orbison song used in the soundtrack…