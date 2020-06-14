Pretty Little Liars was one of those teen TV shows that was deeply addictive.

Even if you didn't like it all that much, you'd keep watching to find out what was going to happen to high school friends Aria, Spencer, Hanna and Emily, and the identity of their tormentor known as 'A'.

WATCH: The theme music to the Pretty Little Liars opening credits still haunts us! Post continues after video.

In June, 2020, the part-drama, part-thriller series celebrated its 10-year anniversary. When the show premiered a decade ago, none of its stars had any idea it would become a cult hit.

From a former Aussie soap star to the ones dating other big name celebrities, here's what the original cast of Pretty Little Liars are up to in 2020.

Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings.

Troian Bellisario started moving into the next phase of her career while starring as Spencer on PLL, making her directorial debut on the show's final season.

The 34-year-old has since directed episodes of TV shows including Famous In Love and Good Trouble. In 2017, she starred in Feed, a movie based on her own experience with an eating disorder.

Troian married Suits actor Patrick J Adams in 2016 in the most glorious bohemian camping wedding, and the pair welcomed daughter Aurora in October 2018.