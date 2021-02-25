Andie was supposed to end up with Duckie and 13 other things you didn't know about Pretty in Pink.

Hughes wrote the role of Andie for Ringwald after they collaborated in Sixteen Candles, but the movie studio originally wanted Flashdance star Jennifer Beals to play Andie.

"As far as the character, she’s so much like I am," Ringwald said in a 1986 interview with MTV.

"If anyone else played that part it would be like somebody wearing my clothes, you know? I had to do it."

2. The film was named after Ringwald's favourite song.

The movie is named after a 1981 song by The Psychedelic Furs, which Ringwald introduced Hughes to.

He said in a 1986 interview with Seventeen, "the title stuck in my head".

The band recorded a poppier version of the song for the film's soundtrack, but lead singer Richard Butler thought Hughes misunderstood the song's meaning. 'Pretty in pink' was a metaphor for being naked, and it was about people laughing behind the back of a woman who 'sleeps around.'

"Molly Ringwald took it to John Hughes and said, 'I love this song, we should use it for a movie.' He took it away, listened to it, and wrote Pretty In Pink, which totally got the whole thing wrong," Butler told Songfacts.

"It was nothing like the spirit of the song at all. It's really hard to say whether it was damaging for us. I suppose we got tied in with the story of the film, and if that's what people thought the story was about, and didn't look much further than that, they were getting a very false impression," he said.

3. Andie and Duckie originally ended up together.

Poor Jon Cryer.

The role of Duckie was originally offered to Ringwald's The Breakfast Club co-star Anthony Michael Hall but he felt it would just be a rehashing of that movie so passed on the role.

Image: Paramount Pictures.