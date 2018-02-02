1. Melbourne father-to-be dies in workplace accident months before birth of first baby.

Emma de Wit, 29, has been left devastated after the sudden death of her husband, Ryan, in a workplace accident on Monday.

7 News reports Ryan, also 29, was killed after being electrocuted near a live switchboard at a Dandenong factory in Melbourne's southwest.

Emma, pregnant with the couple's first child and due in April, shared the heartbreaking news of her husband's passing with family and friends on Facebook on Tuesday.

"I am so so sad to say that our beautiful, kind, fun loving, big hearted man Ryan de Wit passed away yesterday in a work place accident," she wrote.

"My heart is so broken. There will never be anyone like him and we were all so lucky to have him in our lives.

"I will miss him forever. He was my best friend and soulmate. Rest In Peace you beautiful soul. I love you so so much and always will.

"I hope that our baby will grow up to be just like you."

Those who knew Ryan described him as a "gem of a bloke" who was "always making people laugh and smile".

"Words can't express how heartbroken and devastated I am for you, your bub and family," one friend wrote.

"I have no doubt that Ryan will remain a huge part of your life and your baby will grow up with so much love and support."

Emma's father shared that Ryan was his daughter's "perfect match and soulmate".