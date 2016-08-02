Pregnant woman pole dances while in labour. IN LABOUR.

Heavily pregnant Kat Bailey has showed off one of her favourite pole dancing moves during her labour.

“Got a few hours before we go to the hospital so thought I’d do some pole between contractions,” she posted on Facebook.

The pole dancing instructor from the UK managed to hold herself upside down and then she did the splits with her legs in the air, with her body parallel to the floor.

The video of the stunt has been watched over 50,000 times on Facebook.

“I thought I would do some pole, just to show that I still can,” she said in the video.

“And I promised one our good friends Daniel Roe-Barnett that I would dedicate my labour day Iron X to him, so this is it.”

The mum-to-be, who runs a pole dancing fitness studio in Nottingham England, has been pole dancing for six years and she’s not about to stop now.

Bailey lists the “Iron X” move among her favourites, along with the “Illusionist” and “Skydiver”.

Following the video post, many have been posting their well-wishes for baby Bailey.

“You are actually amazing Kat…wishing you good luck and sending loads of happy thoughts,” said Kathryne Garton.

Catherine Meadley posted: “Ah good luck! Love that you’ll always have this video to show when they are older :) the best mums pole dance!”

Another Facebook friend, Zoey Gritto, said she was screaming at the thought of pole dancing between contractions.

When Kat Bailey was finished showing off her moves she said: “Ta da! Baby can come now.”

We can’t wait for the next video instalment.