Jeremy. Is that you? We have some news....

Bianca Fazey is desperately searching for a man with whom she had a one-night stand.

She knows he is tall, handsome and has wavy, dark hair. She knows he has no tattoos and lives with a group of mates in Morley.

She knows his name – Jeremy.

And she knows she has a secret she wants to share with him – he is about to be a father.

The 24-year old from Jurien Bay in Western Australia had a one-night stand with the man named Jeremy on April 23 this year.

After a night in which she admits she was “inebriated” spent at the Rydges Hotel they parted ways.

She even deleted his phone number.

But a few weeks later she was forced to relive that night when she realised, to her astonishment that she was pregnant.

Bianca was stunned; she had been told that due to her polycystic ovary syndrome she would never have children.

According to New Idea doctors told Bianca that this may be her only to chance to be a mum.

“Even though I knew this guy had disappeared I didn’t want to give up my chance and I’m so grateful I didn’t.” she told The Daily Mail.

But what Bianca wants is for the father of her unborn son to know of his impending arrival.

After a desperate search Bianca decided to turn to the internet and took the unusual step of advertising on Gumtree for her baby daddy.

The classified ad which was posted read:

“Looking for Jeremy from Morley.

I am looking for the guy whose number I never saved thinking I would never see again. As it turns out I have something that belongs to him.”