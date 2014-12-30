She was 22, backpacking around the world... and 38 weeks pregnant without knowing it.

Kate Hudson was like any other 22-year-old backpacking around Europe.

The Melbourne journalism student was hopping between countries, living it up with limited funds and even fewer cares.

That is, until she found out she was pregnant — and just weeks away from her due date.

As blogger Sophie Shaw — who went to university with Kate and runs Young Mummy — reports, Kate had been on the pill until she began her trip June this year, but took a pregnancy test after she skipped a period overseas.

“I was in Barcelona on my own and that’s when I started to get a little scared, since I hadn’t seen my boyfriend… in seven weeks, I thought I could be more than seven weeks pregnant,” she said. “I bought a pregnancy test and took it in San Sebastián. Positive.”

She says she immediately rang her carpenter boyfriend of 18 months, Aaron, to break the surprising news.

“(A)lthough he was shocked, he was supportive thinking we’d still have options. I wasn’t showing at all and had no symptoms, so we assumed it would be early days.”

But early days it was not: when Kate consulted an obstetrician, she learned she was just weeks away from her due date and “totally freaked out”.

“I thought she said 13 weeks – not 33!,” she told Young Mummy.

Although she and Aaron had discussed the possibility of having kids three to five years down the track, Kate’s initial reaction to the news was: “No way was I ready to have a baby. I’m only 22. No job, and no money. And no time to prepare,” she said.

“The baby was coming and coming fast, so I just had to prepare and get back home. I didn’t have time to process it until the flight home, where I basically cried for the 22 hours.”

It was on the flight that she first felt her baby kick — and that’s when the reality of her pregnancy really hit home.

As if Kate hadn’t been dealt enough surprises, back home in Melbourne, scans revealed she was actually 38 weeks along.

“I was scared because I didn’t know if the baby was healthy. Obviously having not known for so long, I was exercising heaps, jumping off cliffs, riding bikes, drinking alcohol and eating anything an everything,” she said.