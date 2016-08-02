Pregnant Gemma Ward set for runway show.

Australian model and actress Gemma Ward has booked her unborn child’s first modelling job.

The 28-year-old, who is 14-weeks pregnant, is walking the catwalk for David Jones this week.

“I’m really doing this so that my baby can have a first catwalk show early,” she joked to The Daily Telegraph.

The spring-summer fashion show on Wednesday night will also feature Jesinta Campbell, Montana Cox, Jason Dundas and one of Ward’s close friends, Jessica Gomes.

“I am really excited that they’ve embraced me and this concept,” she said.

“I just think it is a really lovely way to celebrate a period in what some women go through and it is nice to celebrate all the different ways your body changes.”

Ward has a two-year-old daughter, Naia, with partner David Letts.

The model announced her second pregnancy on Instagram with an ultrasound video captioned: “Yes we are expecting our 2nd.”

Yes we are expecting our 2nd ???????? ???????? A video posted by Gemma Ward (@gem.gems) on Jul 17, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

Ward last walked for a David Jones fashion show when she was just 15-years-old. “I suppose I will just make sure that I am feeling comfortable, nothing that will restrict me too much,” she told The Telegraph. Discussions about the show had been under way with Ward’s management “for a while” according to Michiel Tops, General Manager Marketing Communications at David Jones. “When we found out Gemma was pregnant, this didn’t change our minds at all, and we are so excited for her to be joining the line-up to present our SS16 collections,” he told Mamamia.