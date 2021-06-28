‘People assumed it was a shotgun wedding.’ 9 women on what it's like getting married while pregnant.

Planning a wedding is certainly no easy task. But when you’re pregnant, things can be a tad more challenging.

Not only do you have to find a dress that fits your growing bump, but you also have the added joys of morning sickness and fatigue while planning for your big day.

On the plus side, your soon-to-be-bub gets to part of your wedding and you get to celebrate before your baby arrives.

To find out what it’s really like to get married while pregnant, we asked the Mamamia community to share why they decided to tie to the knot while pregnant and if it was always part of the plan.

Here's what they had to say.

"The invitations to our wedding arrived the day I found out I was pregnant." - Morgan, married at 17 weeks pregnant.

"The invitations to our wedding arrived the day I found out I was pregnant, so we just pushed forward. I was 17 weeks on the day of the wedding. I did the end stages of planning with awful morning sickness. I also had to cancel my hens (due to it being on a boat and not wanting to tell people I was pregnant. I would have been only nine weeks). I was sooo tired from about 10:30pm the night of the wedding and being sick the next day with all the hungover people. Should we have postponed? Perhaps, but I think we probably would never have found time to actually have gotten around to it!"

"I found out I was pregnant a week before the big day… I was very tempted to cancel!" - Nicole, married early in pregnancy.

"We planned our wedding two-and-a-half months before the date we set. Due to COVID-19 we hadn't set a date as we had a lot of friends over East and International but we gave up waiting for borders to open.

"I found out I was pregnant a week before the big day. I had always said I never wanted to be pregnant for my wedding... so I was very tempted to cancel! I would love to have a 'do over' for our first anniversary and do it all again where I can drink and enjoy the day (a few pregnancy complications caused a lot of stress on the wedding day).

"We didn't announce it at our wedding, however, I had mocktails disguised as cocktails and a lot of people clued on when they could sense I was pretty damn sober. A lot of my girlfriends laughed as I had made such a song and dance about not being pregnant when I got married!"